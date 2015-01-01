Abstract

The reduction of suicide is a priority within the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. However, Indonesia--the fourth most populous country globally--does not have a national suicide prevention strategy. Thus, in 2021, we began developing such a strategy, starting with a situational analysis recommended by the WHO LIVE-LIFE framework.1 This nationwide effort was led by a leadership committee advised by the Ministry of Health and WHO Indonesia.



During the situational analysis, we investigated risk, protective and unique cultural factors; registry infrastructure; government legislation and processes; healthcare systems and roles; suicide research infrastructure and capacity; current efforts; data needs; and how these factors interact. We applied various methods, including studying non-public historical records, case studies, field interviews and service mapping, applying grounded theory qualitative research methods. The specific methods for the qualitative situational analysis can be found in the appendix. Below we outline context-specific findings, primarily from our qualitative investigations. This report does not cover all findings from the situational analysis and should be read with the Indonesian Suicide Statistics Profile.2



While Indonesia does not officially report a national suicide rate, the WHO estimates a low suicide rate (2.6/100,000); however, the WHO has classified the data quality as low.3 There are myriad sources of suicide data, including police data, regional administrative surveys, and a death registry, with police data traditionally being accepted as the official source...

Language: en