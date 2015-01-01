|
Onie S, Vina A, Taufik K, Abraham J, Setiyawati D, Colucci E, Nilam JF, Onie S, Hunt A, Saputra AF, Hidayati NE, Harsono C, Bestari D, Muhdi N, Wolter A, Liem A, Rochmawati I, Ardian J, Prasojo RE, Heri Setiawan YA, Heny G, Purnawan H, Gamayanti IL, Senosoenoto HA, Jenarut M, Prawira B, Trianggoro C, Warbung E, Novita Mudjianto CL, Ariani AS, Irmansyah I, Mulia M, Badudu J, Badudu M, Kumolohadi R, Zein RA, Mahadi S, Wongkaren T, Josifovski N, Larsen ME. Lancet Reg. Health Southeast Asia 2023; 16: e100245.
37694181
The reduction of suicide is a priority within the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. However, Indonesia--the fourth most populous country globally--does not have a national suicide prevention strategy. Thus, in 2021, we began developing such a strategy, starting with a situational analysis recommended by the WHO LIVE-LIFE framework.1 This nationwide effort was led by a leadership committee advised by the Ministry of Health and WHO Indonesia.
