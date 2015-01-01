Abstract

Harmful use of alcohol consumption in Australia is a serious socio-political and public health issue that is exacerbated by exploitative marketing campaigns by the alcohol industry. In Indigenous populations harmful alcohol use is directly related to the legacy of colonisation that has led to complex social issues and adverse intergenerational trauma. To effectively address alcohol-related harm in Australia, it is necessary to critically apply the 'Three Pillars of Harm Minimisation', which are demand reduction, supply reduction, and harm reduction. This can be facilitated through approaches such as the 'Interplay Wellbeing Framework', which situates concepts of wellbeing and risky alcohol use within the context of systemic inequities across all social determinants of health. Culturally responsive approaches embody a holistic view of community, mutually respectful collaboration, culture, healing, and self-determined change. This is underpinned by Indigenous leadership that promotes existing resistance, resilience, interpersonal relationships, and strengths that instil healing to counter the harms associated with alcohol use.

