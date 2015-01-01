Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1016/j.lanwpc.2023.100845.].



The authors regret errors in the following sections:



1. Abstract: The upper limit of the confidence interval of European female suicide risk as reported in the abstract and in Table 3 (IRR 1.28, 95% CI 1.13, 1.14). The correct confidence interval is (IRR 1.28, 95% CI 1.13, 1.45).



2.Results (page 5)

•To investigate variation in suicide patterning across migrant groups, we examined rates relative to migrants from English-speaking countries (Table 2). Here instead of Table 2, the correct reference is Table



3.

• Table 3 shows the average age-standardised rates of both Australian-born and Australian migrant men and women based on their countries of origin. Here instead of Table 3, the correct reference is Table 4.

The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en