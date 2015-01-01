Abstract

Survivors experiencing acute carbon monoxide poisoning (ACMP) tend to develop white matter injury (WMI). The mechanism of ACMP-induced WMI remains unclear. Considering the role of ferroptosis in initiating oligodendrocyte damage to deteriorate WMI, exploring therapeutic options to attenuate ferroptosis is a feasible approach to alleviating WMI. Our results indicated that ACMP induced accumulation of iron and reactive oxygen species (ROS) eventually leading to WMI and motor impairment after ACMP. Furthermore, ferrostatin-1 reduced iron and ROS deposition to alleviate ferroptosis, thereafter reducing WMI to promote the recovery of motor function. The nuclear factor erythroid-related factor 2 (Nrf2)/heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) signaling pathway was found to be involved in alleviating ferroptosis as seen with the administration of ferrostatin-1. The present study rationalizes that targeting ferroptosis to alleviate WMI is a feasible therapeutic strategy for managing ACMP.

Language: en