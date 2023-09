Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic agitation is a common and problematic complication after traumatic brain injury. It may present with features consistent with psychiatric disorders, which may provide clues as to management.



OBJECTIVE: This is a narrative review of pertinent literature and a description of a collaborative clinical approach utilizing psychiatric and brain injury rehabilitation strategies to optimize outcomes in the management of post-traumatic agitation.



METHODS: Describe and provide evidence for a transdisciplinary clinical approach supported by existing literature and clinical experience.



RESULTS: Given the heterogeneity of the problem and limitations in the current literature there is no standardized approach to manage post-traumatic agitation; nevertheless, a strategy is proposed that clinicians may utilize to guide treatment and assess efficacy of the chosen intervention(s).



CONCLUSION: A clinical approach that uses quantitative assessment of targeted behavior to objectively evaluate pharmacological interventions that are generated by a collaborative approach may yield improved outcomes for managing post-traumatic agitation.

