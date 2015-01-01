Abstract

Injury mechanism and treatment of blast-induced traumatic brain injury (bTBI) has not made a breakthrough so far. Previous reports demonstrate autophagy is involved in regulating the pathophysiological process after TBI. Therefore, this study explored whether autophagy was activated after bTBI. A total of 108 mice were divided randomly into six groups: 6 h, 1 d, 3 d, 7 d, 14 d after bTBI groups and sham group. The protein levels of anti-microtubule associated protein 1 light chain 3B (LC3B, hereafter referred to as LC3), beclin1 and p62 were detected using western blot. Moreover, HO-1 and Nrf2 were localized using histologic staining. Immunofluorescence of LC3 and immunohistochemistry of beclin1 were performed. The autophagy-related ultrastructure was observed by TEM. LC3-II and beclin1 reached their peak on day 3 after bTBI, while p62 showed a continuous downward trend. Immunofluorescence and immunohistochemistry also confirmed that the expression levels of LC3 and beclin1 were the highest at 3 days after bTBI. Autophagic vesicles containing lysosomes or digestive residual structures were observed then. Autophagy was induced in the frontal lobe tissues of bTBI mice induced by moderate-intensity explosion, with a peak at 3d and a gradual decline thereafter.

Language: en