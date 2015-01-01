Abstract

Glaucoma is one of the eye diseases that are particularly relevant to driving in old age. The ophthalmologist often has to take on the task of traffic medical consultation or medical appraisal. It is essential to distinguish between fitness to drive and driving ability or driving safety and driving capability. The medical examination of fitness to drive can only be carried out over long intervals and basically requires an ophthalmological examination in compliance with all the requirements of the driving license ordinance. This is not a healthcare task. In the case of clarification of the fitness to drive in people with known glaucoma on behalf of the test persons themselves or a driving license authority, visual field testing must be performed using manual kinetic perimetry according to Goldmann, especially for all borderline case decisions by traffic experts. The ophthalmologist faces the particular difficulty of maintaining a balance between the legal duty of care and patient-centered care in order not to strain the patient-physician relationship.



Das Glaukom gehört zu den besonders fahrrelevanten Augenerkrankungen im Alter. Essenziell wichtig ist im Rahmen der verkehrsmedizinischen Bewertung eine genaue Begriffsabgrenzung zwischen Fahreignung und Fahrtauglichkeit oder Fahrsicherheit und Fahrtüchtigkeit. Die medizinische Überprüfung der Kraftfahreignung kann nur in großen Abständen erfolgen und setzt grundsätzlich eine augenärztliche Untersuchung unter Einhaltung sämtlicher Vorgaben der Fahrerlaubnisverordnung voraus. Dabei handelt es sich um keine Leistung der Krankenversorgung. Die Abklärung der Kraftfahreignung bei bekanntem Glaukom im Auftrag durch den Probanden selbst oder eine Verwaltungsbehörde erfordert bei allen verkehrsgutachtlichen Grenzfallentscheidungen eine Gesichtsfeldprüfung mittels manuell-kinetischer Perimetrie nach Goldmann. In der Krankenversorgung besteht für den Augenarzt die besondere Schwierigkeit, die Balance zwischen gesetzlicher Fürsorgepflicht und patientenorientierter Versorgung zu wahren, um die Patient-Arzt-Beziehung nicht zu belasten.

