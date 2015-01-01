Abstract

Research investigating potential pathways from Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) to later self-harming and offending behaviours has inconsistent findings. Past research, however, has not fully explored the interplay between ACEs and modifiable psychological factors, such as shame and self-compassion. The present study explored the relationship between ACE, shame, and self-compassion to identify their role in explaining the variance in later harm in a sample of individuals who have committed sexual offences. Two hundred and fifty adults incarcerated for sexual offences participated. Multiple Regression and Mediation Analyses were applied to establish if ACE, shame and self-compassion explained the variance in harm and explore potential psychological pathways between ACE and harm, with shame and self-compassion as potential modifiable mediators. ACE, shame and self-compassion explained 55% of self-harm and 52% of psychological and physical harm variance. A more complex relationship was indicated for sexual harm, with only 19% of the variance explained by the model. The study increases our understanding of the relationship between variables and potential modifiable pathways between ACEs and later harming behaviours in a sample of individuals with sexual convictions. These modifiable psychological factors could be targeted to increase resilience, post-traumatic growth and reduce the risk of harm in later life.

