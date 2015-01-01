Abstract

BACKGROUND: To reduce falls and their consequences, evidence-based and consensus-based recommendations are needed for risk stratification, screening, assessment, and fall prevention as well as treatment. In 2020, the Federal Falls Prevention Initiative (BIS) published recommendations for physical training for falls prevention as a group or individual intervention for older people living at home. In 2022, the world guidelines for falls prevention and management for older adults (WFG) were published.



OBJECTIVE: To update the recommendations of the BIS. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The recommendations of the BIS were compared with those of the WFG and, if necessary, extended by methodological and subject-specific aspects. The following areas were considered: 1) screening and risk stratification, 2) interventions, 3) multifactorial assessment and interventions, and 4) specific target groups.



RESULTS: The BIS recommendations are largely consistent with those of the WFG. The main reason for differences is the previous focus of the BIS recommendations on physical training. The multifactorial approach, which is described in detail by the WFG, has so far been mentioned in the recommendation paper on physical training in individual settings but not elaborated in detail. The BIS recommendations are supplemented or clarified in this respect.



CONCLUSION: By updating the BIS recommendations, the establishment and promotion of fall prevention services for older people in Germany can be further advanced. The implementation can thus be carried out as consistently and scientifically proven as possible.



Hintergrund



Um Stürze und deren Folgen zu reduzieren und zu behandeln, sind evidenz- und konsensbasierte Empfehlungen zu Risikostratifizierung, Screening, Assessment sowie zu Sturzprävention und -behandlung wichtig. Die Bundesinitiative Sturzprävention (BIS) hat 2020 Empfehlungspapiere für das körperliche Training zur Sturzprävention als Gruppen- bzw. Einzelangebot bei älteren, zu Hause lebenden Menschen veröffentlicht. Im Jahr 2022 wurden die "World guidelines for falls prevention and management for older adults" (WFG) publiziert.

Ziel der Arbeit



Aktualisierung der Empfehlungen der BIS.

Material und Methoden



Die Empfehlungen der BIS wurden mit denen der WFG abgeglichen und bei Bedarf um methodische und fachspezifische Aspekte erweitert. Folgende Bereiche wurden berücksichtigt: 1) Screening und Risikostratifizierung, 2) Interventionen, 3) multifaktorielles Assessment und Interventionen sowie 4) spezifische Zielgruppen.

Ergebnisse



Die Empfehlungen der BIS entsprechen weitgehend denen der WFG. Hauptursache für Unterschiede ist die bisherige Fokussierung der BIS-Empfehlungspapiere auf das körperliche Training. Der multifaktorielle Ansatz, der in den WFG ausführlich beschrieben wird, wurde bisher im Empfehlungspapier zum körperlichen Training im Einzelsetting erwähnt, jedoch nicht im Detail ausgeführt. Die BIS-Empfehlungen werden dahingehend ergänzt bzw. präzisiert.

Diskussion



Durch das Update der Empfehlungen der BIS können die Einrichtung und Förderung von Sturzpräventionsangeboten für ältere Menschen in Deutschland weiter vorangebracht werden. Die Implementierung kann somit einheitlich und wissenschaftlich abgesichert erfolgen.

Language: de