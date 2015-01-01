Abstract

Trends in clinical referrals to specialist gender services historically comprised more assigned male at birth young people. In the last decade, this has shifted in adolescent samples to more assigned female young people. An updated review of the current patterns of referrals is important to better understand the potential changing needs of clinically referred gender-diverse children and adolescents. We assessed the demographics of referrals to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) and their attendance patterns from 2017 to 2020. During this period, 9555 referrals were received in total, most were in adolescence (n = 7901, 82.7%), and more assigned female (age range = 1-18 years; M = 14.05; SD = 2.5) were referred than assigned male young people overall (n = 6823, 71.4%). A larger proportion of assigned female adolescents (assigned female: n = 5835, 62.3%, assigned male: n = 1897, 20.3%) and assigned female children (n = 988, 10.6%, assigned male: n = 640, 6.8%) were referred. For 2%, sex assigned at birth was unrecorded, 83.4% were White British and 36.6% had an unidentified ethnicity. Only 4% did not attend a first appointment, indicating the need for care from this specialist service. With more young people presenting to gender services, understanding the demographics of young people seeking gender care is vital for service provision. Future research should explore how to increase access to gender care for ethnic minorities, and how to support those accessing services.

Language: en