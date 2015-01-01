|
Citation
Mullins M. East Mediterr. Health J. 2023; 29(8): 673-675.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, World Health Organization)
DOI
PMID
37698223
Abstract
In an article published by EMHJ Vol. 28 No. 12 of 2022, Suhita et al. attempted a systematic review and meta- analysis of the prevalence of neurotoxic and hemotoxic snakebites globally (1). The authors used the right resources for the review but erred in using systematic review to answer an epidemiological question that is not amenable to this method. The result is the spurious conclusion that North America has the highest prevalence of hemotoxic and neurotoxic snakebites in the world. Their conclusions conflict with WHO data showing that the burden falls most heavily in Asia and Africa (2,3).
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Prevalence; *Snake Bites/epidemiology