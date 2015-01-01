|
Citation
Díez-Navarro JM, Leal-Costa C, Planes-Muñoz D, Suárez-Cortés M, Castaño-Molina ML, Molina-Rodríguez A, Díaz-Agea JL. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37698643
Abstract
PURPOSE: In modern societies, motorcycle accidents have become a great problem for health systems worldwide. In Spain, the size and the power of the engine of 2-wheel vehicles determine the type of driving license and the age at which these vehicles can be used (mopeds and motorcycles, which at the same time can have a small or large engine capacity). The objective of the present study was to analyze and characterize low- and high-power motorcycle accidents in Spain, between 2014 and 2020, both included and compared these categories with each other.
Language: en
Keywords
Mortality; Socioeconomic factors; COVID-19; Medical assistance; Motorcycle accidents