Abstract

PURPOSE: In modern societies, motorcycle accidents have become a great problem for health systems worldwide. In Spain, the size and the power of the engine of 2-wheel vehicles determine the type of driving license and the age at which these vehicles can be used (mopeds and motorcycles, which at the same time can have a small or large engine capacity). The objective of the present study was to analyze and characterize low- and high-power motorcycle accidents in Spain, between 2014 and 2020, both included and compared these categories with each other.



METHODS: Retrospective, descriptive, and observational study of motorcycle and moped accidents in Spain between 2014 and 2020, both included.



RESULTS: The mortality of motorcycle accident riders in Spain is associated with males aged between 30 and 40 years old, with a high-power motorcycle, and an A or A1 driver's license, who is 6.7 times more likely to die in crossings and highways than a moped, while wearing a helmet, and if not, this increases to 4.89 times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in death at 24 h after a high-power motorcycle accident was observed, as compared with a large reduction in the total medical assistance provided in 2019-2020.



CONCLUSIONS: High-power motorcycles had higher scores in mortality and morbity rates than low-power ones, with a significant increase in mortality during the pandemic, even though number of accidents and medical assistance provided were drastically reduced.

