Abstract

BACKGROUND: To estimate the effect of social media use in 14 year olds on risk of and inequalities in alcohol use and binge drinking at 17 years.



METHODS: Using the UK-representative Millennium Cohort Study, the relationship between time spent on social media (assessed using questionnaires [n = 8987] and time-use-diaries [n = 2520]) with frequency of alcohol use in the past month and binge drinking was estimated using adjusted odds ratios (AORs) or adjusted relative risk ratios (ARRRs). Associations within low and high parental education groups were compared to examine effect modification. Analyses accounted for pre-specified confounders, baseline outcome measures (to address reverse causality), sample design, attrition and item-missingness (through multiple imputation).



RESULTS: Questionnaire-reported time spent on social media was associated with increased risk of alcohol use and binge drinking in a dose-response manner. Compared to 1-< 30 min/day social media users, 30 min-<1 h/day users were more likely to report alcohol use ≥6 times/month (ARRR 1.62 [95% confidence interval 1.20 to 2.20]) and binge drinking (AOR 1.51 [1.22 to 1.87]), as were 1-<2 h/day users (ARRR 2.61 [1.90 to 3.58]; AOR 2.06 [1.69 to 2.52]) and ≥2 h/day users (ARRR 4.80 [3.65 to 6.32]; AOR 3.07 [2.54 to 3.70]). Social media measured by time-use-diary was associated with higher risks, although not always demonstrating a dose-response relationship. The effect of social media use (vs no-use) on binge drinking was larger in the higher (vs lower) parental education groups. Analyses repeated in complete case samples, and with adjustment for baseline outcome measures revealed consistent findings.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest social media use may increase risk of alcohol use and binge drinking. Regulatory action protecting adolescents from harmful alcohol-related social media content is necessary.

