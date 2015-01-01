|
Citation
|
Ramírez-Terrazo A, Garibay-Orijel R, Reyes-Chilpa R, Casas A, Méndez-Espinoza C. Gac. Med. Mex. 2023; 159(4): 302-314.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Academia Nacional De Medicina de Mexico)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37699209
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In countries where the consumption of mushrooms is common, hundreds of mushroom poisonings occur every year, which represents a public health problem. In Mexico, mushroom poisoning is classified as a non-bacterial gastrointestinal poisoning, which prevents timely care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Poisoning; Hongos silvestres; Hongos tóxicos; Intoxicación; Micetismo; Mycetism; Toxic fungi; Wild mushrooms