Abstract

The healthcare system in Nepal faces challenges despite the establishment of numerous medical colleges and an increasing number of doctors. The distribution of medical colleges is disproportionately concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural populations without quality healthcare. The mental well-being of physicians is a growing concern, with studies indicating high levels of burnout, stress, and depression among healthcare workers, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising suicide rates among medical professionals highlight the severity of burnout and depression in the healthcare sector. Factors contributing to this crisis include inadequate recruitment in government hospitals, a shortage of healthcare professionals, and inefficiencies in resource distribution. Attacks on physicians have become alarmingly frequent, necessitating comprehensive studies to understand the challenges faced by different specialties and the impact of rural versus urban settings. To address these issues, prompt filling of vacant positions in government hospitals and prioritizing physicians' mental health is crucial. The government should offer competitive salaries, effective management, and supportive working environments to combat the brain drain. Initiatives inspiring professionals to stay in Nepal, along with maintaining the National Health Insurance Program and controlling healthcare privatization, are necessary. Resilience training, professional programs, and improved infrastructure in government medical colleges are vital. This crisis demands global attention and a national study to evaluate burnout, depression, and suicide among healthcare professionals. By addressing these challenges and supporting the well-being of healthcare workers, Nepal can work towards a sustainable healthcare system that provides quality care for all.

Language: en