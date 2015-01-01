|
Watson RD, Walker KB. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37699103
OBJECTIVE: This study examined the perspectives and strategies of care providers when managing adolescent non-suicidal self-injury in residential and acute inpatient units throughout the Midwest region. NSSI frequency, intensity, duration, onset, method, location, and interventions were examined, among other topics including care provider attitudes, service delivery type, ways to reduce NSSI behaviors, and whether any NSSI-specific interventions are used in psychiatric settings.
Language: en