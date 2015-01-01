Abstract

Psoriasis is a chronic, refractory inflammatory skin disease, with a high prevalence of psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and even suicidality, which may in turn initiate or exacerbate skin inflammation. However, the causal relationships between these comorbidities remain unclear. To investigate the cause-effect relationships between psoriasis and mental disorders including depression, anxiety, and suicidality, we conducted a bidirectional two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) study utilizing summary statistics from the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies of psoriasis (n = 306 123), broad depression (n = 500 199), major depressive disorder (n = 173 005), anxiety (n = 17 310), and suicide attempts (n = 50 264). Using the random-effects inverse-variance weighted method as primary method, the forward MR analyses indicated that psoriasis was significantly associated with higher odds of broad depression (odds ratio [OR] 1.030, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.010-1.051, P = 0.003) and suggestively associated with an increased risk of major depressive disorder (OR 1.054, 95% CI 1.002-1.109, P = 0.040), but not with the risk of anxiety (P = 0.160) or suicide attempts (P = 0.648). In reverse MR analyses, significant causal impact of broad depression (OR 1.363, 95% CI 1.103-1.684, P = 0.004) and major depressive disorder (OR 1.890, 95% CI 1.285-2.781, P = 0.001), but not anxiety (P = 0.787) and suicide attempts (P = 0.961) on psoriasis risk was observed. In addition, the results of primary analysis are consistent across sensitivity analyses, albeit the MR-Egger regression model produced wide CIs and negative results in several analyses. In conclusion, this MR study indicates a bidirectional causal relationship between psoriasis and depression that was previously unrecognized, which highlights the significance of screening for depression in psoriasis patients and initiating appropriate interventions. Further studies are required to elucidate the pathophysiology of the bidirectional causal relationship between these two conditions.

Language: en