Abstract

Palestinian adolescent refugees are at increased risk for behaviors that can lead to poor health outcomes, such as high-risk substance use. This research focuses on the prevalence of substance use and its relationship with depression among adolescent male refugees in Palestine's North-West Bank. A cross-sectional study was conducted in five of seven refugee camps to gather data using a proportional stratified sampling technique. A structured questionnaire-based interview was conducted to gather sociodemographic data, self-reported substance use, and depression scale information. Additionally, urine screening tests were used to detect the presence of different drugs in participants' urine samples. The final sample size was 386 refugee males; 24.0% were workers, and 13.7% worked previously. For self-reported substance use, 26.9%;12.4%; 28.0%; 37.0%; and 60.4%, 2.6% of adolescents reported current users of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, waterpipe, coffee, energy drinks (ED), and alcohol, respectively. Moreover, 3.4% tested positive for at least one drug. The drugs that tested positive were as follows: PCP (5%), MDMA (1.8%), THC (1.6%), BZO (0.5%), and MET (0.5%). The adjusted logistic regression showed an increased risk of depression among workers (OR = 3.777; p-value = 0.008), cigarette smokers (OR = 2.948; p-value = 0.04), waterpipe smokers (OR = 4.458; p-value = 0.041), and coffee users (OR = 2.883, p-value = 0.046). In conclusion, Palestinian adolescent refugees are at increased risk for behaviors that can lead to poor health outcomes, such as high-risk substance use, including illicit drugs, alcohol use, tobacco smoking, and ED intake. The results of this study reveal alarming figures on drug use associated with depression in refugee camps which demand controlling interventions.

