Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although it is known that a substantial proportion of the population experience loneliness, the consequence of loneliness remains unclear by countries and ages. Accordingly, this study aimed to assess the association between loneliness and suicidality in the general population of Korea.



METHOD: A total of 5,511 Koreans aged 18-79 completed a tablet-assisted personal interview using the Korean version of the Composite International Diagnostic Interview and responded to questions about loneliness and lifetime suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts. A logistic regression analysis was used to examine the association between loneliness and suicidality.



RESULTS: Approximately one-third of the Korean general population reported loneliness. Being older, never married, widowed, separated, or divorced, unemployed, and having a part-time job were all significantly related to loneliness. After adjusting for sociodemographic factors, individuals with loneliness were significantly associated with increased suicidal ideation (adjusted odd ratio [aOR], 4.05; 95% confidence interval [CI], 3.36-4.88), suicidal plans (aOR, 4.91; 95% CI, 3.34-7.21), and suicidal attempts (aOR, 4.82; 95% CI, 3.03-7.66). Even after adjusting for sociodemographic factors and mental disorders, suicidality remained statistically significant. Moreover, frequent, moderate-to-severe, and long-term loneliness were all associated with increased ORs for suicidality, regardless of sociodemographic factors and mental disorders.



CONCLUSION: Loneliness was associated with suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts. This study lays the foundation for public health policymakers to establish early intervention and mental health care support for lonely people.

