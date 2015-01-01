|
No Author(s) Listed. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; 330(10): e976.
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
37698574
he pessimist who has exalted the "drawbacks of civilization" will find new additions to his theme in the contemplation of some of the dangers brought by the automobile. The weekly toll of deaths chargeable in one way or another to this motor vehicle is largely exceeded by the number of nonfatal accidents in which health may become temporarily or permanently impaired; and attention is called to a subtle menace in the form of the poisonous exhaust gases from the automobile. Reference has frequently been made to this, for the most part in relation to workers in automobile repair shops and garages. And now the important studies of Henderson and Haggard1 add a new concern. Their findings are said to apply in all large cities, and to the business portions even of cities and towns of moderate size. One is impressed, in fact, with the statement that the conditions are much more inimical to health than has heretofore been supposed.
Humans; Risk; Safety; *Automobiles; *Public Health