Abstract

he pessimist who has exalted the "drawbacks of civilization" will find new additions to his theme in the contemplation of some of the dangers brought by the automobile. The weekly toll of deaths chargeable in one way or another to this motor vehicle is largely exceeded by the number of nonfatal accidents in which health may become temporarily or permanently impaired; and attention is called to a subtle menace in the form of the poisonous exhaust gases from the automobile. Reference has frequently been made to this, for the most part in relation to workers in automobile repair shops and garages. And now the important studies of Henderson and Haggard1 add a new concern. Their findings are said to apply in all large cities, and to the business portions even of cities and towns of moderate size. One is impressed, in fact, with the statement that the conditions are much more inimical to health than has heretofore been supposed.



The foremost danger lies in the carbon monoxid contained in the exhaust gases. It is colorless, and may be present when there is neither smoke nor smell to betray the obtrusion of something objectionable in the way of unconsumed fuel into the atmosphere. The presence of more than one part per ten thousand in respired air over any considerable period is now admitted to be harmful, or at least objectionable. In some parts of the country the exhaust gases from other types of fuel contain, in addition to carbon monoxid, the toxic vapor of benzene and other substances. Analyses made in New York showed that one part of carbon monoxid in ten thousand parts of air is a quite frequent condition in streets where traffic is heavy; and two parts of carbon monoxid are not unusual. It is asserted that even more than this occurs in limited areas and for short periods, so that subacute asphyxiations may actually become possible not only in confined spaces but also at open posts where traffic policemen are continuously stationed.



Henderson and Haggard believe that the conditions can be ameliorated largely by the use of the vertical exhaust on motor vehicles, whereby the hot toxic gases are carried up out of the streets. The attempt to improve the combustion processes in the automobile is not so immediately practicable. We are not concerned so much here with the chemistry and mechanics of the automobile as with the recognition that methods of prevention are desirable...

