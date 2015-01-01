Abstract

PURPOSE The safety performance of cooperative robots is particularly important. This paper aims to study collision detection and response of cooperative robots, which meet the lightweight requirements of cooperative robots and help to ensure the safety of humans and robots.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper proposes a collision detection, recognition and response method based on dynamic models. First, this paper identifies the dynamic model of the robot. Second, an external torque observer is established based on the model, and a dynamic threshold collision detection method is designed to reduce the interference of model uncertainty on collision detection. Finally, a collision position and direction estimation method is designed, and a robot collision response strategy is proposed to reduce the harm caused by collisions to humans.



FINDINGS Comparative experiments are conducted on static threshold and dynamic threshold collision detection, and the results showed that the static threshold only detected one collision while the dynamic threshold could detect all collisions. Conducting collision position and direction estimation and collision response experiments, and the results show that this method can determine the location and direction of collision occurrence, and enable the robot to achieve collision separation.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper designs a dynamic threshold collision detection method that does not require external sensors. Compared with static threshold collision detection methods, this method can significantly improve the sensitivity of collision detection. This paper also proposes a collision position direction estimation method and collision separation response strategy, which can enable robots to achieve post collision separation and improve the safety of cooperative robots.

Language: en