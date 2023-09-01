Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Knowledge of suicide rates and methods among Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Veterans remains sparse. Age- and sex-specific suicide rates, methods, and trends were examined among AANHPI Veterans and were compared with findings reported for all Veterans.



METHODS: For this population-based retrospective cohort study, average annual suicide rates (2005-2019) were computed in 2023 using population (United States Veterans Eligibility Trends and Statistics) and mortality (National Death Index [NDI]) data. The cohort included 416,454 AANHPI Veterans (356,146 males, 60,229 females) separated from military service and alive as of 1/1/2005. Suicide was determined from NDI underlying cause-of-death ICD-10 codes.



RESULTS: The age-adjusted average annual suicide rate among AANHPI Veterans increased 36.85% from 2005-2009 to 2015-2019 (2015-2019: 30.97/100,000). Relative to other ages, 2015-2019 suicide rates were highest among AANHPI Veterans 18-34 (overall: 53.52/100,000; males: 58.82/100,000; females: 32.24/100,000) and exceeded those of similarly-aged Veterans in the overall Veteran population (overall: 44.71/100,000; males: 50.59/100,000; females: 19.24/100,000). The sex difference in suicide rates was lower among AANHPI Veterans than in Veterans overall (relative risk [males to females]=1.65 and 2.33, among those 18-54). Firearms were used less and suffocation more among AANHPI Veterans, relative to Veterans overall.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide among AANHPI Veterans is an increasing public health concern, with younger males and females at particularly elevated risk. Lethal means safety strategies for AANHPI Veterans should consider distinctions in suicide methods compared to the overall Veteran population. Research is warranted to understand the lower magnitude sex difference in suicide rates among AANHPI Veterans.

