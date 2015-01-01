SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Aedo-Sánchez C, Gutiérrez G, Aguilar-Vidal E. Audiol. Neurootol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Karger Publishers)

DOI

10.1159/000533448

PMID

37703853

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The current pandemic of COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has resulted in significant morbidity and mortality primarily associated with respiratory failure. However, it has also been reported that COVID-19 can evolve into a nervous system infection. The direct and indirect mechanisms of damage associated with SARS-CoV-2 neuropathogenesis could affect our sensory functionality, including hearing and balance. SUMMARY: In order to investigate a possible association between SARS-CoV-2 viral infection and possible damage to the vestibular system, this review describes the main findings related to diagnosing and evaluating otoneurological pathologies. KEY MESSAGES: The clinical evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 causes acute damage to the vestibular system that would not leave significant sequelae. Recovery is similar to vestibular pathologies such as vestibular neuronitis and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. Further basic science, clinical, and translational research is needed to verify and understand the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19 on vestibular function.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Otoneurological evaluation; Otoneurology; SARS-CoV-2; Vertigo; Vestibular diseases; Vestibular disorders; Vestibulo-ocular reflex

