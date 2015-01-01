Abstract

Background. Organophosphates are chemicals that lead to the accumulation of acetylcholine, causing muscarinic symptoms such as salivation and nicotinic manifestations like muscle weakness and hypertension and rarely leading to basal ganglia impairment, manifesting as extrapyramidal symptoms. Literature reported that the use of amantadine, an amine that has both antiviral and dopaminergic activities, improves extrapyramidal manifestations. Most of the studies exploring the effect of amantadine were conducted on adults and there are extremely limited data in regards to this topic in Saudi Arabia. Thus, the purpose of this case study is to report the outcome of treating a child who developed extrapyramidal symptoms due to organophosphates poisoning with amantadine. Case Description. A 6-year-old boy was found by his family drowsy and drooling with an insecticide bottle beside him. He was brought to the ER and arrested on arrival, and he was eventually revived after 5 minutes of CPR. Then, he developed features of extrapyramidal involvement such as delirium, hyperactivity, akathisia, aphonia, and tremors. He was started on oral amantadine 50 mg once daily and then increased to twice daily for two weeks while admitted. During admission, his symptoms were assessed daily, and an improvement was noticed by his family and the medical team. Upon discharge, he was able to form sentences; tremors were almost resolved; and there was no rigidity or agitation. He was followed up postdischarge and showed significant improvement. He continued amantadine for almost 3 months until the full resolution of his symptoms.



DISCUSSION and Conclusion. This case illustrates the promising benefits of using amantadine in treating extrapyramidal manifestations following organophosphate ingestion.

