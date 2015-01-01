Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cocaine use disorder (CUD) is a significant public health issue for which there is no Food and Drug Administration-approved pharmacotherapy. Depressive disorders are common psychiatric comorbidity amongst individuals with CUD.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted among 161,544 patients diagnosed with CUD and depression to evaluate the effectiveness of 13 antidepressants on CUD remission. For any antidepressant found to be associated with CUD remission that had an additional indication, we conducted an additional analysis to evaluate the effectiveness of the candidate drug in patients with CUD with that indication. We then analyzed publicly genomic and functional databases to identify potential explanatory mechanisms of action of the candidate drug in the treatment of CUD.



RESULTS: Among these antidepressants, bupropion was associated with higher rates of CUD remission compared to propensity-score matched patients prescribed other antidepressants: hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.57 (95% CI: 1.27-1.94). Bupropion is also approved for smoking cessation. We identified CUD patients with co-occurring nicotine dependence and observed that patients prescribed bupropion displayed a higher rate of CUD remission compared to matched individuals prescribed other drugs for nicotine dependence: 1.38 (95% CI: 1.11-1.71). Genetic and functional analyses revealed that bupropion interacts with four protein-encoding genes (COMT, DRD2, SLC6A3, and SLC6A4) which are also associated with CUD and targets CUD-associated pathways including serotonergic synapses, cocaine addiction, and dopaminergic synapses.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that bupropion might be considered a treatment for improving CUD remission in patients with CUD and co-occurring depression or nicotine dependence.

Language: en