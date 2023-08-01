|
Vezér M, Gresits O, Engh MA, Szabó L, Molnar Z, Hegyi P, Terebessy T. Gait Posture 2023; 107: 8-16.
37703782
BACKGROUND: Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of neuromotor diseases that develops as a result of damage to the developing central nervous system during the perinatal period. The condition is usually accompanied by musculoskeletal problems resulting in movement disorders. Gait improvement therefore, is an important part of its treatment. Roboticassisted gait training (RAGT) is a new potential rehabilitation tool for CP patients, however there is no clear evidence for the effectiveness of this method. RESEARCH QUESTION: Can robotic-assisted gait training improve walking function in children with CP? METHODS: A systematic search was performed in five databases: MEDLINE (via PubMed), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL), Embase, Scopus, and Web of Science. Eligible studies were randomized controlled trials (RCT) with CP patients under the age of 18. Gross motor function and kinematic gait parameters of patients were the main outcomes. Two authors determined the risk of bias of the RCTs independently using the revised Risk of Bias 2 (ROB 2) tool. Mean Differences (MDs) along with their 95% Confidence Interval (CI) were calculated when at least three studies were present for an outcome, subgroup analysis was performed based on the treatment of the control group.
Cadence; E; Gait speed; Gross motor function measurement D; Step length