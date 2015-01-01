Abstract

BACKGROUND: In-hospital mortality and discharge disposition following traumatic hip fractures previously reported in the literature, has mainly focused on a nationwide scale, which may not be reflective of unique populations.



OBJECTIVE: Our aim was to characterize demographics, hospital disposition, and associated outcomes for patients with the most common hip fractures.



METHODS: A retrospective study utilizing the Trauma Registry from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Patient demographics, injury characteristics, and outcomes, such as in-hospital mortality, and discharge dispositions, were collected. The data were analyzed via univariate analysis and multivariate regressions.



RESULTS: There were 17,104 included patients, composed of 45% femoral neck fractures (FN) and 55% intertrochanteric fractures (IT). There were no differences in injury severity score (ISS) (9 ± 1.8) or age (77.4 ± 8 years old) between fracture types. In-hospital mortality risk was low but different among fracture types (intertrochanteric, 1.9% vs femoral neck, 1.3%, P =.004). However, when controlling for age, and ISS, intertrochanteric fractures and Hispanic patients were associated with higher mortality (P <.001, OR 1.5, 95% CI 1.1-2.0). Uninsured, and Black/African American (P =.05, OR 1.2, 95% CI 1.1-1.3) and Hispanic (P <.001, OR 1.2, 95% CI 1.1-1.3) patients were more likely to be discharged home after adjusting for age, ISS, and payment method.



CONCLUSION: Regardless of age, severity of the injury or admission hemodynamics, intertrochanteric fractures and Hispanic/Latino patients had an increased risk of in-hospital mortality. Patients who were uninsured, Hispanic, or Black were discharged home rather than to rehabilitation, regardless of age, ISS, or payment method.

