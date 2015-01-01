Abstract

BACKGROUND: With the pharmacist role extending internationally to include health promotion and harm reduction, pharmacists are well-suited to adopt a frontline role within suicide prevention efforts. To maximise their abilities to implement suicide prevention strategies, suicide prevention training is essential to improve pharmacists' knowledge of, attitudes towards, and confidence in pharmacy-based suicide prevention.



AIM: This study aimed to evaluate the impact of an online Advanced Suicide Prevention Training for Pharmacists and explore how participant feedback may direct training improvements.



METHOD: One hundred and fifty pharmacists in Tasmania, Australia, completed the training. Of these, 109 participants completed surveys pre-, post- and 6-months post-training to evaluate changes in suicide prevention knowledge, confidence, and attitudes, and explore participants' perceptions of the training.



RESULTS: Significant improvements were observed in suicide prevention attitudes (F(2, 20) = 4.12, p = 0.032, partial η(2) = 0.292), and self-efficacy (F(2, 20) = 7.84, p = 0.003, partial η(2) = 0.439), across the three timepoints, with improvements to knowledge and confidence evident between pre- and post-training (p < 0.05). Qualitative data reflected that the training was beneficial in aiding the identification and support of at-risk individuals, however barriers such as the pharmacy setting, personal discomfort, and perceptions of the pharmacist role were identified as impeding the implementation of suicide prevention within pharmacy practice.



CONCLUSION: Training is an effective means of improving pharmacists' suicide prevention knowledge, confidence, and attitudes. While personal barriers to suicide prevention improved, contextual and social barriers continue to impede pharmacists' implementation of suicide prevention in practice.

