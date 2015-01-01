Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined the longitudinal relationship between mobility device use, falls and fear of falling (FOF) among community-dwelling older adults by frailty status over a one-year follow-up.



DESIGN: A longitudinal cohort study. SETTING: Communities in the United States. PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling older adults from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, a nationally representative survey of Medicare Beneficiaries in the United States (N=5,896). MEASUREMENTS: Based on yes or no response to the corresponding items for the variables, fall-related outcomes were determined separately including falls and FOF. Falls were assessed by asking participants whether they had a fall and if they had fallen down more than one time. FOF was measured by asking participants whether they worried about falling and if this worry ever limited activities. Mobility device use was determined by asking whether participants used any type of mobility devices and the number of devices used, including cane, walker, wheelchair and scooter. Frailty was assessed using the frailty phenotype. Multinomial logistic regression models were conducted to examine the association between mobility device use and fall-related outcomes among older adults by frailty status.



RESULTS: At Year 1, 28.6% of participants reported using mobility devices. Among robust participants, using one mobility device had 3.58 times higher risks of FOF with fear-related activity restriction (FAR) than non-device users (95% CI: 1.10-11.65). Cane-only robust users had 5.94 and 2.18 times higher risks of FOF with and without FAR (95% CI: 1.80-19.57; 95% CI: 1.12-4.22) than non-device users. Among pre-frail participants, using one mobility device was associated with recurrent falls and FOF with FAR (RRR=2.02, 95% CI: 1.30-3.14; RRR=2.13, 95% CI: 1.25-3.63). Using ≥2 devices was associated with one fall (RRR=2.08, 95% CI: 1.30-3.33), recurrent falls (RRR=2.92, 95% CI: 1.62-5.25) and FOF with FAR (RRR=2.84, 95% CI: 1.34-6.02). Pre-frail cane-only users were more likely to have one fall (RRR=1.57, 95% CI: 1.06-2.32), recurrent falls (RRR=2.36, 95% CI: 1.48-3.77) and FOF with FAR (RRR=2.08, 95% CI: 1.12-3.87) than non-device users. The number of mobility device used and the use of canes failed to be significantly associated with fall-related outcomes among frail participants.



CONCLUSION: The number of mobility devices used and the only use of canes were associated with fall-related outcomes among robust and pre-frail individuals. Further research is needed to develop targeted strategies for preventing falls and FOF among older adults with mobility device use, particularly for those in the early stages of frailty.

Language: en