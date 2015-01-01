|
Daniels CL, Ellison CG, DeAngelis RT, Klee K. J. Relig. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37702852
Suicide is a public health problem and one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Research exploring the linkages between religion and spirituality has received intermittent attention. Data was derived from the Nashville Stress and Health Study (2011-2014), a cross-sectional probability survey of black and white adults from Davidson County, Tennessee (n = 1252).
Suicide; Religion; Divine control; Irreligion