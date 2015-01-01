SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Daniels CL, Ellison CG, DeAngelis RT, Klee K. J. Relig. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10943-023-01906-4

37702852

Suicide is a public health problem and one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Research exploring the linkages between religion and spirituality has received intermittent attention. Data was derived from the Nashville Stress and Health Study (2011-2014), a cross-sectional probability survey of black and white adults from Davidson County, Tennessee (n = 1252).

RESULTS indicate that those with no perceived belief in divine control had a higher likelihood of suicidality. This study provides a fresh perspective on the links between religious factors and suicidality by (a) considering multiple religious and spiritual domains and (b) focusing on the association between irreligion and suicidality.


Suicide; Religion; Divine control; Irreligion

