Abstract

By the time they leave high school, 17% of adolescents will have experienced the suicide death of a friend, peer, or classmate. While some will be unaffected or experience a brief period of distress following the death, for others the death will cause significant disruption and distress, even increasing their risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. It is essential for social workers to be able to support at-risk adolescents after this type of loss. To do this, it is critical to understand the ways that adolescents experience the death, grieve, and recover from the loss. This qualitative study explored adolescents' experiences with grief and loss following an adolescent suicide death in the United States. Thematic analysis of semi-structured interviews with young adults (N = 13) who had been exposed to the suicide death of a peer, classmate, or friend while in high school examined themes about their processing of the death, yielding four themes about sense-making and making meaning about the death. Implications for social workers, schools, and suicide postvention researchers are identified and discussed.

