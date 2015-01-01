Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma registries exist to provide data for evaluating the quality of care of trauma patients. These data facilitate research and can be used for outreach, planning, and improvement in trauma patient outcomes. However, the accuracy of registry data related to suicide has not been well studied.



OBJECTIVE: This study sought to evaluate the accuracy of current trauma registry coding practices related to labeling injury as a suicide attempt among patients presenting to a Level I trauma center after self-inflicted injury.



METHODS: We conducted a single-center, retrospective cohort analysis of a Level I trauma center trauma registry on all patients with self-inflicted injuries from 2011 to 2021. Manual chart review was used to identify cases wherein patients' injuries were categorized as suicidal despite the absence of suicidal intent.



RESULTS: During this 11-year period, 537 patients were identified as having presented to the trauma center for traumatic self-inflicted injuries. Manual chart review revealed that 16% of these patients were incorrectly categorized as having attempted suicide despite their self-inflicted injury lacking suicidal intent (e.g., accidents, nonsuicidal self-harm).



CONCLUSION: We found that 16% of trauma registry patients were overcategorized as having attempted suicide. Trauma registry data are an important source of information for activities related to injury prevention in trauma centers. Imprecise coding of self-inflicted injury may lead to poorly targeted programs and interventions due to incorrectly represented injury causes and patterns in trauma patient populations, including suicide prevention.

Language: en