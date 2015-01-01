Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was conducted to evaluate the reliability and validity of the Fullerton Advanced Balance Scale (FAB) in people with Multiple Sclerosis (PwMS).



METHODS: A total of 65 people with multiple sclerosis, Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) ranging from 1 to 5.5, were included in the study. Test-retest reliability, intra-rater, inter-rater reliability, and internal consistency (item-total score correlation, Cronbach's alpha coefficient) were investigated to examine the reliability of FAB. In the intra-rater and inter-rater reliability analysis, the FAB application of 34 patients, whose initial evaluation was gathered, was video-recorded and re-watched by two physiotherapists at different times and scored. For the Validity of FAB, concurrent validity with criterion validity; construct validity with hypothesis testing were calculated. Convergent validity was assessed for correlations with EDDS, Dynamic Gait Index (DGI), and Timed Up and Go Test (TUG).



RESULTS: Test-retest reliability of FAB Intraclass Correlation Coefficient (ICC) values was excellent (ICC= 0.994, p < 0.001). While the intra-rater reliability (ICC=0.986, p < 0.001) and inter-rater reliability (ICC=0.985, p < 0.001) of the FAB were calculated at an excellent level. Cronbach's alpha value was determined to perfect correlation. (Cronbach's alpha coefficient: 0.929). FAB had an excellent correlation with BBS (0.919 (p < 0.001). For convergent validity of FAB, EDSS (r=-0.885, p < 0.001), TUG (r=-0.833, p < 0.001), and DGI (r = 0.916, p < 0.001), it was determined that the scale had convergent validity.



CONCLUSION: The FAB proved to be a reliable and valid in PwMS. The study showed that the FAB could be applied regardless of the physiotherapists' clinical experiences. It has been determined that the scale can be used in PwMS with a wide EDSS score. Considering the inter-rater and intra-rater reliability results, it is thought that the FAB is also suitable for use in the online environment.

