Abstract

PURPOSE: Hip fracture is a tremendous universal public health challenge, but no updated comprehensive and comparable assessment of hip fracture incidence and burden exists for most of the world in older adults.



METHODS: Using data from the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) 2019, we estimated the number and rates of the incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability (YLD) of hip fracture across 204 countries and territories in patients aged 55 years and older from 1990 to 2019.



RESULTS: In 2019, the incidence, prevalence, and YLDs rates of hip fracture in patients aged 55 years and older were 681.35 (95% UI 508.36-892.27) per 100000 population, 1191.39 (95% UI 1083.80-1301.52) per 100000 population, and 130.78 (95% UI 92.26-175.30) per 100000 population. During the three decades, the incidence among people aged below 60 years showed a downward trend, whereas it showed a rapid upward trend among older adults. All the numbers and rates of hip fractures among females were higher than those among males and increased with age, with the highest number and rate in the highest age group. Notably, the male to female ratio of the incidence for people aged over 55 years increased from 0.577 in 1990 to 0.612 in 2019. Falls were the leading cause among both sexes and in all age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence and the number of hip fractures among patients aged 55 years and older increased over the past three decades, indicating that the global burden of hip fracture is still large. Hip fractures among males are perhaps underestimated, and older adults should be given more attention.

