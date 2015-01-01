|
Citation
|
Sumlin E, Hill R, Asim N, Busby D, Brown JL, Sharp C. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37702875
|
Abstract
|
This systematic review aimed to quantify the representation of Black youth in U.S. suicide intervention research. Specifically, we sought to evaluate Black youth representation in terms of (a) equity of inclusion (i.e., the inclusion of Black youth in research study samples at a rate consistent with the overall national rate of Black adolescents in the US) and (b) equity of intervention efficacy (i.e., evaluating the presence of racial disparities in intervention efficacy/effect sizes). In addition, we aimed to evaluate whether an association existed between funding status of research and representation of Black youth in studies, and to provide recommendations for future research in this area. To this end, the present study extracted and analyzed demographic information of studies included in recent meta-analyses conducted by Robinson and colleagues (2018), which were not previously analyzed, in addition to new literature published between September 2017 and January 2021.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Intervention; Racial disparities; Black youth