Citation
Rogers ML, Carosa CL, Haliczer LA, Hughes CD, Schofield CA, Armey MF. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37702551
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Attentional biases to suicide-related stimuli have been linked to suicide-related outcomes. However, behavioral tasks that have been previously modified to capture suicide-specific attentional biases have demonstrated inconsistent reliability and validity. Adaptation of the Dot Probe Task, a computerized assessment that has been adapted to study a wide variety of biases, may be a promising candidate for assessing suicide-specific biases.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; reliability; validity; attention bias; dot probe task