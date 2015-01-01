SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rogers ML, Carosa CL, Haliczer LA, Hughes CD, Schofield CA, Armey MF. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/sltb.12999

37702551

BACKGROUND: Attentional biases to suicide-related stimuli have been linked to suicide-related outcomes. However, behavioral tasks that have been previously modified to capture suicide-specific attentional biases have demonstrated inconsistent reliability and validity. Adaptation of the Dot Probe Task, a computerized assessment that has been adapted to study a wide variety of biases, may be a promising candidate for assessing suicide-specific biases.

METHODS: In 280 recently discharged inpatients (51% male; M(age)  = 40.22 years), we evaluated the psychometric properties of a modified Suicide Dot Probe Task. Participants completed this task and assessments of suicidal thoughts and behaviors at baseline and 6-month follow-up.

RESULTS: The Suicide Dot Probe Task demonstrated poor-to-moderate internal consistency and poor test-retest reliability, and participant response times were slower to suicide-specific and dysphoric stimuli than positive stimuli. However, there were no differences based on the presence or characteristics of recent or lifetime suicidal ideation or attempts. Participants' suicide-specific biases were not predictive of suicidal ideation or attempts at follow-up.

CONCLUSIONS: The Suicide Dot Probe Task exhibited questionable reliability, and differences in attentional biases were not associated with suicidal ideation or attempts. This study contributes to a body of research demonstrating the questionable utility of several behavioral tasks to study suicide-specific attentional biases.


suicide; reliability; validity; attention bias; dot probe task

