|
Citation
|
Mughal S, McIlwaine SV, Swaroop S, Simon A, Shah JL. Telemed. J. E-Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37703540
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is substantial unmet need for child and youth mental health problems in Canada. Charitable organizations, such as Kids Help Phone (KHP), are critical to filling system gaps, offering 24/7 e-mental health services outside the formal health care system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; e-mental health; health system; helplines; telemedicine; youth mental health