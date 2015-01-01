Abstract

Most people who suffer from mental illnesses are not aggressive. Nevertheless, epidemiological data suggests that people with mental illnesses have a higher risk of violent behaviour than people in the general population. This article evaluates the available research and offers a framework for these people's evaluation and care.



There are numerous potential explanations of aggressive conduct in people with psychiatric problems. The presence of concurrent substance use, dependency, and drunkenness is likely one of the main causes. Additionally, the underlying disease process itself could result in hallucinations and delusions, which might lead to violent outbursts. Poor impulse control brought on by neuropsychiatric issues frequently makes it easier for aggressive tendencies to manifest. Finally, underlying personality qualities like antisocial personality features may also affect how violence is used to further particular objectives. Chaos or instability in the house or hospital is environmental factors linked to aggressive behaviour that may induce maladaptive aggressive behaviors. Aggressive behaviour can occur in people for a variety of reasons and at various periods. Agitation can be the precursor to aggressive conduct; hence treating agitated behaviour is frequently the goal of therapy to prevent the development of aggressive behaviour.



Although they have distinct connotations, words like agitation, aggression, violence, crime, and hostility are employed in the medical literature. Agitation is characterized by excessive verbal or bodily activity. Violence can refer to physical aggression towards people, physical aggression against objects (such as property destruction), or verbal aggression (cursing or threatening). Towards times, the broad meaning of violent behaviour includes aggressiveness directed at oneself (selfmutilation, suicidal gestures or acts). The purposeful breaking of the criminal law is referred to as crime. The term "hostility" has a broad definition and can be used to describe violence, irritation, suspicion, uncooperation, or jealousy. It has been regularly assessed in rating scales that were utilised in the creation of antipsychotic drugs.



This article mentions several drugs that have been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of agitation in patients with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, including intramuscular formulations of second-generation antipsychotics, an inhaled formulation of loxapine, and a sublingual formulation of dexmedetomidine. The manufacturer's product information sheet contains comprehensive prescribing information, including contraindications, side effects, use during pregnancy, and recommended dosing. The off-label usage of several drugs is explored even though there are no treatments explicitly approved for chronic violent conduct...

