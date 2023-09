Abstract

The imposition of sexual practices on children is a misuse of the caregiver's authority. Over time, the sequence of events frequently moves from no contact to contact, and the child's trust in the caregiver is abused and deceived.



Pediatricians are in a perfect position to provide the child and family with crucial support because they frequently have dependable relationships with their patients and families. In order to assess and treat sexual abuse, doctors must be aware of the community resources that are accessible, including consultants and referral services.

