Abstract

This review article explores the effects of road conditions, traffic patterns, and human-made features on road safety. It provides a comprehensive analysis of existing research studies and aims to enhance understanding of the various factors influencing road safety outcomes. The study examines how road conditions, including pavement quality, signage, and lighting, impact driver behavior and accident rates. It also investigates the role of traffic patterns, such as congestion, speed limits, and traffic flow, in contributing to road safety hazards. Furthermore, the review explores the influence of human-made features, such as road design, intersections, and roadside infrastructure, on accident occurrence and severity. It analyzes the relationship between these features and driver behavior, highlighting potential areas for improvement in terms of safety measures and design guidelines. The review also discusses the impact of technological advancements, such as intelligent transportation systems and autonomous vehicles, on road safety. The findings of this review article reveal the complex interactions between road conditions, traffic patterns, and human-made features in shaping road safety outcomes. It emphasizes the need for integrated approaches that consider multiple factors to effectively enhance road safety. The insights gained from this review contribute to the development of evidence-based strategies and interventions aimed at reducing accidents and improving overall road safety. In summary, this review article provides a comprehensive overview of the impacts of road conditions, traffic patterns, and human-made features on road safety. By synthesizing existing research, it offers valuable insights into the relationships between these factors and their influence on accident occurrence and severity. The findings have important implications for policymakers, transportation planners, and road safety practitioners in developing strategies to create safer road environments.



Retrieved from https://univerpubl.com/index.php/woscience/article/view/2445

Language: en