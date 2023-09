Abstract

Methanol toxicity and its associated pathologies have been widely studied, however, at

the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in methanol toxicity due to

apparent consumption of contaminated hand sanitizer. We report a cluster of five deaths

and one presumed death due to the apparent consumption of hand sanitizer, contaminated

with methanol, in the setting of chronic alcoholism. The deaths occurred in Coconino

County, Arizona, over a four-and-a-half-month period (June-October 2020), before and

during a Food and Drug Administration recall of contaminated hand sanitizer.

Methanol-related deaths are relatively uncommon in Coconino County, with only one methanol

associated death (source of ingestion unknown) occurring over the previous five years.

