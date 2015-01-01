Abstract

KEY POINTS

Recreational use of nitrous oxide is a growing problem in many jurisdictions, including Canada.



Although isolated, short-term use rarely leads to serious complications, chronic use can cause neurotoxicity that is often not fully reversible; cervical myelopathy, peripheral neuropathy and encephalopathy have been described.



The pathophysiology of nitrous oxide toxicity results from functional vitamin B12 deficiency.



Elevated homocysteine and methylmalonic acid are potential biochemical markers for the diagnosis, and magnetic resonance imaging and nerve conduction studies can help further define the presentation.



Cessation of nitrous oxide is the mainstay of treatment; supplementation with vitamin B12 and methionine are recommended.



Nitrous oxide (N2O) has become a popular but dangerous recreational drug. Colloquially referred to as “laughing gas,” it was first used therapeutically in 1844 for patients undergoing dental surgery.1 Although a weak anesthetic, it remains in use today, especially for pediatric and dental procedures.2 Its recreational use is now recognized as a growing problem in many jurisdictions, including Australia3–5 and several European countries,6 particularly the United Kingdom.7 The true prevalence of recreational nitrous oxide use in Canada is unknown. However, 10% of all respondents and 15% of Canadian respondents to the 2021 Global Drug Survey reported having used nitrous oxide in the preceding year.8 This Internet-based survey provides insight about patterns of drug use, but respondents are not representative of the general population. Although no Canadian agencies track nitrous oxide use, evidence of substantial recreational use is apparent in Toronto and Montréal.9,10 Large quantities of nitrous oxide and associated paraphernalia are easily ordered online, with rapid shipping to major cities.11 The drug’s popularity relates in part to its low cost, ease of access and perception of safety relative to other drugs.12,13



Although acute, heavy use of nitrous oxide can occasionally cause death by asphyxiation,14,15 isolated, short-term use rarely leads to serious complications.16 Regular inhalation, however, can have serious and even devastating neurologic consequences. We discuss recreational nitrous oxide use and its toxicity, including methods and patterns of use, pathophysiology, clinical presentation, diagnosis and management. We draw on evidence from case reports, case series, surveys and mechanistic studies related to nitrous oxide use and its complications ...

Language: en