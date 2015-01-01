Abstract

Given the connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) generated trajectories as a "floating sensor" data source to obtain high resolution CAV-generated mobility data at intersections, to ensure maximum safety effect while maintaining efficient operations at the same time is actually a complex task in traffic management. Literature indicates that methods for evaluating the CAV-generated data potentials focusing on safety benefits are still immature. The primary reason lies in lack of underlying mechanism and data models to make the data intelligent to enhance safety environment through adaptive traffic signal control. On top of the developed intelligent CAV-generated mobility data fusion model framework in support of adaptive traffic signal control, parameters and models included in Surrogate Safety Assessment Model (SSAM) are integrated to indicate the risk of near crashes and then evaluate the safety environment. A proof-of-concept study is conducted in Uptown Cincinnati, Ohio to test the developed data fusion models in terms of safety enhancement, along with operational benefits. In the tests, the CAV-generated data supported developed adaptive signal plan is compared with the basic signal plans (i.e., pretimed signal plan, actuated signal plan) that supported by traditional detection systems. The results indicate that the adaptive signal plan has a great potential to decrease at most 91% of total collision risk (measured in probability), 71% of crossing collision risk, 90% of rear end collisions risk and 100% of lane-changing collisions risk, compared with basic signal plans. Meanwhile, it increases up to 6.8% of throughput, and decreases up to 91.49% of average delay, 96.23% of queue length and 75.00% of number of stops. The benefits of operation efficiency include reduced average delay and reduced number of stops; but no improvement in reducing collisions severity that is reflected by high maximum speed and relative speed of two vehicles involved in a potential collision.

