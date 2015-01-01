|
Lenox ER, Jones MW. Ageing Res. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37709056
OBJECTIVE: It is well established that exercise programs including balanced-based exercises are practical and beneficial for cognitively healthy older adults. However, there is limited evidence to determine if these types of training regimens are effective for individuals with dementia. We conducted a critical appraisal to determine if the addition of balance-based exercise programs, compared with usual care at residential homes, improved balance in adults diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia.
Balance; Dementia; Exercise program; Long-term care; Physical therapy; Residential facility