Abstract

OBJECTIVE: It is well established that exercise programs including balanced-based exercises are practical and beneficial for cognitively healthy older adults. However, there is limited evidence to determine if these types of training regimens are effective for individuals with dementia. We conducted a critical appraisal to determine if the addition of balance-based exercise programs, compared with usual care at residential homes, improved balance in adults diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Four databases were searched for randomized control trials implementing balanced-based exercise programs with individuals diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia. The articles were evaluated based on the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine level of evidence criteria and appraised using the PEDro scale.



RESULTS: A comprehensive literature search revealed four studies relevant to the clinical question that fit the inclusion and exclusion criteria. All four studies indicated an improvement in balance following a weekly physical therapy program implementing balance-based exercises.



CONCLUSIONS: There is sufficient evidence to suggest that the use of physical therapy programs that include balance-based exercises, performed 1-2 times a week over the course of 12-25 weeks, improves balance in elderly adults with mild to moderate dementia.

Language: en