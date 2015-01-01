Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association between psychosocial factors and physician clearance to return to play (RTP) in youth ice hockey players after sport-related concussion.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study, Safe to Play (2013-2018). SETTING: Youth hockey leagues in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. PARTICIPANTS: Three hundred fifty-three ice hockey players (aged 11-18 years) who sustained a total of 397 physician-diagnosed concussions. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Psychosocial variables. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Players and parents completed psychosocial questionnaires preinjury. Players with a suspected concussion were referred for a study physician visit, during which they completed the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT3/SCAT5) and single question ratings of distress and expectations of recovery. Time to recovery (TTR) was measured as days between concussion and physician clearance to RTP. Accelerated failure time models estimated the association of psychosocial factors with TTR, summarized with time ratios (TRs). Covariates included age, sex, body checking policy, days from concussion to the initial physician visit, and symptom severity at the initial physician visit.



RESULTS: Self-report of increased peer-related problems on the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (TR, 1.10 [95% CI, 1.02-1.19]), higher ratings of distress about concussion outcomes by participants (TR, 1.06 [95% CI, 1.01-1.11]) and parents (TR, 1.05 [95% CI, 1.01-1.09]), and higher parent ratings of distress about their child's well-being at the time of injury (TR, 1.06 [95% CI, 1.02-1.09]) were associated with longer recovery.



CONCLUSIONS: Greater pre-existing peer-related problems and acute distress about concussion outcomes and youth well-being predicted longer TTR. Treatment targeting these psychosocial factors after concussion may promote recovery.

