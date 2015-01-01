SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sheikh S, Fernandez R, Smotherman C, Brailsford J, Langaee T, Velasquez E, Henson M, Munson T, Bertrand A, Hendry P, Anton S, Fillingim RB, Cavallari LH. Clin. Transl. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/cts.13634

PMID

37705211

Abstract

Given the high prevalence of pain in older adults and current trends in opioid prescribing, inclusion of genetic information in risk prediction tools may improve opioid risk assessment. Our objectives were to (1) determine the feasibility of recruiting socioeconomically disadvantaged and racially diverse middle aged and older adult populations for a study seeking to identify risk factors for opioid-related falls and other serious adverse effects and (2) explore potential associations between the Risk Index for Overdose or Serious Opioid-induced Respiratory Depression (CIP-RIOSORD) risk class and other patient factors with falls and serious opioid adverse effects. This was an observational study of 44 participants discharged home from the emergency department with an opioid prescription for acute pain and followed for 30 days. We found pain interference may predict opioid-related falls or serious adverse effects within older, opioid-treated patients. If validated, pain interference may prove to be a beneficial marker for risk stratification of older adults initiated on opioids for acute pain.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print