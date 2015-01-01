|
Citation
|
Cusimano MD, Carpino M, Walker M, Saarela O, Mann R. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2023; 43(9): 403-408.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Agency of Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37707352
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite the association between cannabis use and higher prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempt, the effect of cannabis legalization and regulation in Canada on intentional self-harm has not been determined.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Humans; mental health; public health; cannabis; substance use; self-harm; *Cannabis; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; Alberta/epidemiology; health policy; Interrupted Time Series Analysis; Ontario/epidemiology; population health; substance-related harms