Citation
Workman TE, Goulet JL, Brandt CA, Warren AR, Eleazer J, Skanderson M, Lindemann L, Blosnich JR, O'Leary J, Zeng-Treitler Q. Health Sci. Rep. 2023; 6(9): e1526.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37706016
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: In deep learning, a major difficulty in identifying suicidality and its risk factors in clinical notes is the lack of training samples given the small number of true positive instances among the number of patients screened. This paper describes a novel methodology that identifies suicidality in clinical notes by addressing this data sparsity issue through zero-shot learning. Our general aim was to develop a tool that leveraged zero-shot learning to effectively identify suicidality documentation in all types of clinical notes.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; computer; international classification of diseases; natural language processing; neural networks; Veterans