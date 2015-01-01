Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine predictors of implementation and perceived usefulness of four empirically supported strategies for treating externalizing behavior in youths with ASD.



METHOD: Participants were 557 providers in the United States with experience treating externalizing behavior in youths with ASD. Generalized estimating equations were used to determine whether self-reported use and usefulness of four empirically supported intervention strategies (functional communication training, functional behavior analysis, visual tools/supports, token economy) were predicted by key provider characteristics: professional discipline, experience, and practice specialization (across three indices) in ASD. Post-hoc contrasts were performed to identify provider groups reporting the greatest use and usefulness of the four strategies.



RESULTS: Strategies were most often used by providers with behavioral backgrounds, though perceived usefulness of strategies varied by providers' professional discipline. Compared to providers with more than 10 years of experience, less experienced providers endorsed the highest average use and usefulness of almost all strategies. Regarding ASD practice specialization, a lower volume of ASD cases, treating fewer youths with ASD over a 5-year period, and having a higher proportion of practice time working with youths with ASD reported were associated with greater use and usefulness of the strategies.



CONCLUSIONS: Empirically supported strategies are widely used by and perceived as useful by providers who treat youths with ASD and co-occurring externalizing behaviors. Use and usefulness varies based on provider discipline, experience, and ASD practice specialization.

